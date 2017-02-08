Attorneys Say Yanez Saw Gun In Philando Castile Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Attorneys for the St. Anthony police officer charged in the death of Philando Castile say that, contrary to the state’s case, their client saw a gun the day of the shooting and was later able to describe its look, color and caliber.

In a memorandum filed Tuesday in Ramsey County, the defense argues that Officer Jeronimo Yanez saw the gun during the July 6, 2016 traffic stop and was justified in shooting Castile when he, in a “split-second” decision, thought he was in danger of being shot.

“The conduct of Officer Yanez was rooted in an abundant innocence,” the attorneys say, adding that while the officer told authorities he didn’t know exactly where the gun was during the stop, that “doesn’t prove the gun didn’t exist.”

Yanez was charged last November with manslaughter and two counts of dangerous discharge of a weapon. In the car during the fatal shooting were Castile’s girlfriend, who broadcast the bloody aftermath on Facebook, and her young daughter.

Yanez has yet to formally enter a plea, but his attorneys have indicated that he will plead not guilty.

In December, Yanez’s attorneys asked that the charges against the officer be dismissed, arguing that Castile was negligent in his own death by not following police commands. Prosecutors shot back, saying that the negligence charge should be left for a jury to decide.

A hearing on the motion to dismiss is slated for Feb. 15.