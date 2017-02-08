Prince Outfits, Memorabilia Up For Auction Online

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re looking to add more purple into your wardrobe, an upcoming auction may help you achieve that goal.
An online auction is set to feature a number of pieces of clothing worn by Prince, including a beaded jacket that Prince wore in the movie “Under the Cherry Moon.” Organizers say the jacket has never been laundered because of its delicate beading, and that Prince’s makeup is still on the collar.
Other auction items include Prince’s black-and-white striped bolero jacket, and his custom Versace rhinestone walking cane.
The bidding starts tomorrow and ends next Thursday.
To see more of the items up for bid, click here.