DFL Lawmaker Proposes Bill To Legalize Recreational Marijuana

February 8, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: Marijuana, Recreational Marijuana

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota Democrat says it’s time for the state to legalize recreational marijuana use.

The state passed a tightly controlled medical marijuana law in 2014. It bans using the plant form, and is only available to residents with a handful of severe conditions.

Rep. Jon Applebaum’s said Wednesday he’s planning a bill that would add Minnesota to the list of eight states that allow recreational sales and use of the drug. It stands little chance in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

But the Minnetonka lawmaker says Minnesotans attitudes toward marijuana are shifting and the success with legalization in other states shows it’s time to start a conversation.

The bill would restrict sales, possession and use to adults 21 and older.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. See BS (@TunderBoomers) says:
    February 8, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Marijuana smokers should be treated the same as tobacco smokers, marijuana and tobacco are both addictive cancer causing substances..

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia