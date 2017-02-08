Sheriff: Runaway Girl, 16, May Be In Alexandria Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old girl hasn’t been seen since late January and it considered a runaway.
According to the sheriff’s office, Lucia Tiahre Garcia was last seen at Perham High School on Jan. 27 at around noon. She did not return home that evening.
Garcia is described as a juvenile Hispanic female, 5-foot-5, 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, short brown boots and a white winter jacket with a fur-lined hood.
Authorities say that besides possibly being in the Otter Tail County area, information has been received suggesting that she may be in the Alexandria area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-998-8555.