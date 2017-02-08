Bill Cooper, Former TCF Bank CEO, Dies At 73

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former CEO of TCF Bank and the former Chairman of the Republican Party of Minnesota has died at 73.
Bill Cooper was TCF Bank’s CEO for nearly thirty years, and was still an executive chairman at the bank.
Keith Downey, current chairman of Minnesota’s Republican Party, said, “We are saddened at the loss of Bill Cooper and offer our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to his family. Bill was a stalwart for our Party, instituting a number of innovations that serve us well to this day. He was also a very recognizable business leader, and what many don’t know was his commitment to improving education in Minnesota, including later in life launching quite a number of very successful charter schools. In all of it Bill Cooper was an example of pursuing public service for the good of our state.”
Cooper grew up in Detroit and said he never imagined he’d be a CEO with an office overlooking Lake Minnetonka, as Jason DeRusha reported in 2014.