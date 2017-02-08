Bill Cooper, Former TCF Bank CEO, Dies At 73

February 8, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Bill Cooper, GOP, TCF Bank

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former CEO of TCF Bank and the former Chairman of the Republican Party of Minnesota has died at 73.

Bill Cooper was TCF Bank’s CEO for nearly thirty years, and was still an executive chairman at the bank.

Keith Downey, current chairman of Minnesota’s Republican Party, said, “We are saddened at the loss of Bill Cooper and offer our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to his family.  Bill was a stalwart for our Party, instituting a number of innovations that serve us well to this day.  He was also a very recognizable business leader, and what many don’t know was his commitment to improving education in Minnesota, including later in life launching quite a number of very successful charter schools.  In all of it Bill Cooper was an example of pursuing public service for the good of our state.”

Cooper was 73 years old.

Cooper grew up in Detroit and said he never imagined he’d be a CEO with an office overlooking Lake Minnetonka, as Jason DeRusha reported in 2014.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia