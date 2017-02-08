Wisconsin Senate Approves Marijuana Extract Bill For Seizure Treatment

February 8, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: Medical Marijuana, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it legal to use a marijuana extract to treat seizures.

The measure legalizes possession of cannabidiol oil with a doctor’s certification. The chamber adopted the bill on a 31-1 vote Wednesday. Republican Sen. Duey Stroebel was the only senator to vote against it.

Parents of children who suffer from seizures say cannabidiol oil, which doesn’t produce a high, can ease symptoms.

Democratic Sen. Chris Larson argued the bill doesn’t go far enough, pointing out that importing the oil into Wisconsin would remain illegal. He tried to amend the bill to allow production of the oil in the state but Republicans refused to revise the measure.

The bill goes next to the Assembly.

