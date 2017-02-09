Airbnb Has Big Super Bowl Plans For The Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Airbnb say it’s planning to double the size of its hosting community in the Twin Cities ahead of Super Bowl LII.
The short-term rental platform announced Thursday an initiative called Project 612, which the company describes as a first-of-its-kind effort to help the Twin Cities “take full economic advantage” when football’s biggest game heads to U.S. Bank Stadium next February.
Currently, the Twin Cities has about 1,000 people in its host community. Airbnb is seeking to double that number ahead of the Super Bowl, with a focus on neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul that lack hotels.
The company says it’s also working with lawmakers to allow Airbnb to automatically collect and remit occupancy taxes to Minneapolis and St. Paul on behalf the hosts.