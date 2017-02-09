Blaine Bookkeeper Accused Of Swindling $70K From Snowmobile Club

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 52-year-old Blaine man is accused of stealing more than $70,000 by writing himself fraudulent checks from a snowmobile club that he kept the books for, according to charges filed in Anoka County Court.
James Paul Allen was charged with felony theft by swindle, over $35,000, in connection with the case.
According to a complaint, the treasure of the snowmobile club contacted Blaine police on Jan. 10 and reported suspicious checks starting in November 2016. The checks were written to Good Steward Bookkeeping of Minnesota, owned by Allen. He was hired in April of 2015 to be a bookkeeper for the snowmobile club.
The complaint states Allen was given the club’s only laptop, scanner, hard drive and check stock. He would provide club members or the treasurer with invoices as well as printed checks from the check stock. Club members found that checks were being written to his business almost daily from October 2015 to November 2016. The checks had forged signatures from either the treasurer or the club president.
According to the complaint, club members went to Allen’s home last November and recovered the club’s computer, check stock, scanner and hard drive. When they opened the laptop, they found the forged checks hidden in a general fund equity account. They were back dated to the previous fiscal year so they wouldn’t be seen on the current year’s report.
The complaint states there were 78 fraudulent checks totaling $71,620.22.
If convicted, Allen faces up to 20 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.