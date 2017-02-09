Charges: Woman Broke Into Car, Stole Purse From Victim At Funeral

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 28-year-old woman is accused of breaking into a car and stealing a purse while the victim attended a funeral in Minneapolis last November, according to charges filed Thursday in Anoka County Court.
Tiffany Nichole Smith was charged with financial transaction card fraud in connection with the incident, which happened Nov. 2, 2016.
According to a complaint, a victim contacted the Fridley Police Department that day after her car window was broken and her purse was stolen while she was at a funeral. The victim contacted police after reporting fraudulent activity on her credit cards.
The complaint states that a woman tried to use her Target Mastercard credit card at a Fridley Target store to buy more than $450 in merchandise. The card was rejected as the victim had reported it stolen, but store officials had surveillance of the woman who tried to use the card and her vehicle.
She was identified through pictures and her license plates as Smith. Further investigation showed the victim’s credit card was used at several other spots, including twice at the Loon Grocery and Deli, Holiday gas station and several cash advances, according to the complaint.
The complaint states the fraudulent transactions added up to $945.50.
Smith’s whereabouts are not known, and a warrant is out for her arrest.