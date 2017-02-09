Crime Stoppers Joins Effort To Find Hunter’s Killer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crime Stoppers is joining authorities in central Minnesota in asking the public to come forward with information on the shooting death of a hunter in November.
Terrence Brisk, 41, was fatally shot on Nov. 7 in the woods near Belle Prairie Township, just east of Little Falls. There is currently a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
In a statement, Crime Stoppers says it’s inviting the public to come forward with information on Brisk’s death. Tips can be made anonymously.
In addition to tips on Brisk’ death, authorities are also looking for a rifle that belonged to Brisk.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for a Winchester Model AE 30-30 lever action rifle with a wooden stock and forearm.