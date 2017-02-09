Deals For National Pizza Day

It’s National Pizza Day AND National Bagel Day.
Americans consume about 23 pounds of pizza per person each year, and businesses sell more than a billon dollars worth of bagels every year.
So pig out: have a bagel and cream cheese for breakfast and order a pizza for dinner.
Here is a list of pizza deals from national and local chains.
Bertucci’s – Specialty Party Pizzas $18.99 or Craft Your Own two topping and add a Cheese Party Pizza for $5. Mention this offer when ordering.
Chuck E Cheese – Take $2 off any large pizza with this printable coupon.
Domino’s – One large three-topping pizza for $7.99, two large two-topping pizzas with stuffed cheesy bread for $25.99, medium two-topping Handmade Pan Pizzas for $8.99 or an extra-large one topping Brooklyn Style Pizza for $12.99.
Donatos – Visit Donatos.com to order a large one-topping pizza for $10.99.
Hungry Howies – Score a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $7.99.
Marco’s – $3 off orders over $15 or $5 off orders over $20.
Papa John’s – All month long, you can receive the following deals:
* 50 percent off regular price pizzas.
* 40 percent off all online orders.
* Extra-large three topping pizza $10.
Papa Murphy’s – Online Only! $2 off any large pizza or $3 off any family size pizza select. Other deals include an all meat large pizza for $9 or a Heartbaker Heart Shaped Pizzas for $8.
Peter Piper Pizza – A large specialty pizza for 12.99 or a free drink with adult lunch buffet.
Pilot Flying J – Snatch a free slice of pizza.
Pizza Hut – As an Amazon Alexa user, you can ask Alexa “Alexa, open Pizza Hut” or “Alexa, ask Pizza Hut for a pizza” to receive 30 percent off your carryout or delivery order.
Round Table Pizza – Pair a large one-topping pizza with a two-liter soda for $19.99.
Vocelli Pizza – $5 off orders over $20 or $8 off orders over $30.