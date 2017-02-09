Deals For National Pizza Day

February 9, 2017 6:42 AM

It’s National Pizza Day AND National Bagel Day.

Americans consume about 23 pounds of pizza per person each year, and businesses sell more than a billon dollars worth of bagels every year.

So pig out: have a bagel and cream cheese for breakfast and order a pizza for dinner.

Here is a list of pizza deals from national and local chains.

 

Bertucci’s – Specialty Party Pizzas $18.99 or Craft Your Own two topping and add a Cheese Party Pizza for $5. Mention this offer when ordering.

Chuck E Cheese – Take $2 off any large pizza with this printable coupon.

Domino’s – One large three-topping pizza for $7.99, two large two-topping pizzas with stuffed cheesy bread for $25.99, medium two-topping Handmade Pan Pizzas for $8.99 or an extra-large one topping Brooklyn Style Pizza for $12.99.

Donatos – Visit Donatos.com to order a large one-topping pizza for $10.99.

Hungry Howies – Score a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $7.99.

Marco’s – $3 off orders over $15 or $5 off orders over $20.

Papa John’s – All month long, you can receive the following deals:

50 percent off regular price pizzas.

40 percent off all online orders.

Extra-large three topping pizza $10.

Papa Murphy’s – Online Only! $2 off any large pizza or $3 off any family size pizza select. Other deals include an all meat large pizza for $9 or a Heartbaker Heart Shaped Pizzas for $8.

Peter Piper Pizza – A large specialty pizza for 12.99 or a free drink with adult lunch buffet.

Pilot Flying J – Snatch a free slice of pizza.

Pizza Hut – As an Amazon Alexa user, you can ask Alexa “Alexa, open Pizza Hut” or “Alexa, ask Pizza Hut for a pizza” to receive 30 percent off your carryout or delivery order.

Round Table Pizza – Pair a large one-topping pizza with a two-liter soda for $19.99.

Vocelli Pizza – $5 off orders over $20 or $8 off orders over $30.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia