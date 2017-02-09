Family To Sue South St. Paul School District In Teacher Sex Abuse Case

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A family who alleges their son was sexually abused by a now-deceased South St. Paul school teacher will reportedly sue the school district for negligence.
In late December, South St. Paul police completed a four-month investigation into sex abuse allegations against teacher Aric Babbitt and Matthew Deyo.
The investigation reportedly concluded that the couple had abused eight teen boys over a period of several years.
The couple was found dead after committing a murder-suicide.