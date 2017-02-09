Gophers Coach Fleck Has Contract Filled With Bonuses If He Wins

February 9, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Gopher Football, P.J. Fleck, University Of Minnesota Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck’s five-year, $18 million contract comes with a hefty buyout if he is fired and substantial bonuses if the Gophers win big.

The university has released the details of the deal agreed to last month and set to be finalized this week. Fleck will make $3.5 million in his first season, with $50,000 annual raises over the remainder of the contract, which is valued slightly above the average for Big Ten football coaches.

If Fleck is dismissed without cause after one year, the university would owe him $9 million. The buyout figure drops to $3 million after three full seasons and $1.5 million with one year remaining.

Fleck would make an extra $250,000 if the Gophers win the Big Ten.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia