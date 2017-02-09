Police Seek Suspects In Cell Phone Theft, Assault Near U Of M

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are looking for suspects after a man was robbed of his cell phone and assaulted last week near the University of Minnesota.
Police say the incident happened at about 6 p.m. Feb. 2 near the intersection of Washington Avenue SE and Ontario Street SE in Stadium Village. Authorities say a suspect approached the victim and asked to use his phone.
The victim gave the suspect his phone, and the suspect fled to a waiting vehicle. Police say the victim is not affiliated with the U of M. The victim followed to try to get his phone back, and two suspects got out of the vehicle and assaulted the man. The victim suffered minor injuries and didn’t seek medical attention.
The suspects are described by the victim and other witnesses as black males, possibly of East African descent, about 16 years old and about 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall with light builds. Authorities say the suspect who took the phone was wearing gray sweat pants.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Minneapolis police at (612) 692-8477. The incident remains under investigation.