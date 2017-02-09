St. Cloud Man Pulls Gun On Driver In Road Rage Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a 57-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Thursday afternoon for pulling a gun on a driver in an apparent road rage incident.
The St. Cloud Police Department responded to the incident at about 2:05 p.m. near 8th St. N. and 25th Ave. N. Duane Allen Erwin was arrested after an investigation showed he pointed a gun at a 28-year-old man after that man admitted to tailgating Erwin and cutting him off while they were driving on 8th St. N.
Officers found Erwin a short time later, and he was taken into custody. Police recovered a 9-millimeter firearm from his vehicle, and he was taken to the Stearns County Jail.
Erwin is facing charges of second-degree assault, possessing an uncased firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Nobody was hurt in the incident.