‘The Royal Family’ Now Playing At Guthrie Theater

February 9, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Guthrie Theater

The play “The Royal Family” is currently playing at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, and actress Victoria Janicki dropped by WCCO 4 News At Noon on Thursday.

The Guthrie described the show thusly:

For the Cavendishes, the “Royal Family” of Broadway, the show must go on. Set in 1920s Manhattan, this American classic (loosely based on the legendary Barrymore family) centers on three generations of actors, each at different stages in their careers. From an aging grande dame to a promising ingénue, together they confront a choice between secure, yet dull domesticity and an erratic, egocentric yet potentially fulfilling life on the stage.

“The Royal Family” is now playing at Guthrie Theater through March 19.

Tickets are range from $34 to $67 depending on where you sit.

Click here for more information.

