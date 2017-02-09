Woodbury Man, 71, Accused Of Touching Young Girls On School Bus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 71-year-old Woodbury man is accused of inappropriately touching multiple young girls while working as a bus assistant for the South Washington County School District, according to police.
Police say Harvey Kneifl was arrested Wednesday and six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct charges have been requested by authorities for his alleged inappropriate touching of at least six girls – ages 3 to 5.
According to police, parents of a preschool student of the school district reported Saturday that their daughter told them she was inappropriately touched on the way to school Friday morning.
A bus assistant is a position that typically involves assisting children with special needs on special education buses. Police have not yet confirmed if the juvenile victims were children with special needs at this point.
Kniefl has since been booked into the Washington County Jail pending a formal complaint.
Police have contacted the school’s transportation division and requested bus video, rosters and contact information for the students on the bus route in question, and any other routes Kniefl has worked.
The school district immediately placed Kniefl on administrative leave.
Woodbury police continue to investigate the case. Formal charges are expected to be filed late Thursday afternoon or Friday morning.
Anyone with additional information related to the investigation is encouraged to call Woodbury police at 651-714-3600.