Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Thursday and if you’re Workin’ for the Weekend, so are we. Here is a round-up of happenings in the Twin Cities this weekend.
The American Homebrewers Association is throwing a Rally at Surly Brewing Company to celebrate the joys of home-brewing and connects beer enthusiasts from all over Minnesota. This Sunday you can get a VIP brewery tour, beer samples, gifts and prizes.
Related: Tap Talk Preview
Monster Jam returns to US Bank Stadium this Saturday! At 12 feet tall and about 12 feet wide, Monster Jam trucks are custom-designed machines that generate 2,000 horsepower and are capable of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. See them can fly distances greater than 14 cars side by side! Tickets start at $15.
An ice fishing tournament takes place on Lake Minnetonka this weekend… with a goal to keep fish in the lake. The Kraus-Anderson live-release ice fishing tournament is this Saturday at Lord Fletchers. The Tournament supports the Westonka Walleye Program, which helps stock Walleye in Minnesota lakes.
Finally, take time for a “brief’ run this weekend. Cupid’s one-mile Undie Run is coming to Minneapolis! It’s is a Valentine’s Day-themed fun run and party that benefits the Children’s Tumor Foundation. The party on Saturday starts at the Pourhouse at 11 am, the Undie Run is at 1:30 pm.