2 Found Guilty In Fatal Night Of Robbery, Burglary

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man and woman were found guilty on multiple counts for a night of robbery and burglary that left one person dead, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday.

Albert McIntosh, 32, and Michelle Koester, 43, were each found guilty of one count of aiding and abetting first degree robbery, aiding and abetting second degree murder, aiding and abetting second degree murder while committing a felony, aiding and abetting first degree burglary and aiding and abetting first degree burglary committed with a weapon.

Koester was also found guilty of one count of aiding an offender after the fact.

Koester organized the robberies, which occurred Oct. 18, 2015. Three other people — Alvin Bell, Isiah Harper and Shannon Haiden — were involved as well.

The group carried out two robberies and a burglary that night. During the second robbery, McIntosh shot the victim four or five times, according to Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Therese Galatowitsch. The victim later died in the hospital.

The burglary occurred at a home on the 3000 block of 19th Avenue South. While one of the burglars pointed a gun at the father, the others stole money, bank and credit cards and a PlayStation.

Koester was present at each crime scene, but never left the car, attorneys said.

Police found stolen credit cards, Social Security cards and bank cards in Koester’s garage after the fact. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Koester and the others purchased items at Wal-Mart with the stolen cards.

Galatowitsch said the crimes were not random and that the group was “targeting people in the Hispanic community.”

McIntosh and Koester will be sentenced March 16. Bell, Harper and Haiden have already pleaded guilty and await sentencing.