4 Things To Know: Trump To Fight Travel Ban Ruling, Grammys & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the latest in the travel ban controversy to an astronomy triple threat Friday night, here are the four stories to know for Friday, Feb. 10.
Travel Ban Latest
President Donald Trump is vowing to keep up the legal fight over his immigration and travel ban. A federal appeals court unanimously ruled to halt the ban on people coming from 7 mostly Muslim countries. The government has 14 days to ask the court to reconsider its decision…or file an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court.
Astronomy Triple Threat
Dust off your telescope. It’s potentially the most awesome night for the night skies. You’ll be able to see a full “snow” moon and comet. A “snow” moon is when the moon moves through the outer part of Earth’s shadow. A few hours later, a comet will fly through the stars.
Android Wear
Google’s smartwatches are getting smarter. Android Wear two-point-oh hits stores for the first time today. It runs between 250 and 350 dollars depending on the model you get. Android Wear is expected to be much more flexible and predictable than the first model.
59th Annual Grammy Awards
Music’s biggest night is coming up this weekend right here on CBS. The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will feature performances from Adele, Bruno Mars – even a Lady Gaga and Metalica duet. There will also be tributes to David Bowie and Prince. The host is one of our favorites – James Corden. The Grammys will air live on WCCO Sunday night at 7 o’clock.