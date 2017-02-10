49th Annual RV, Vacation & Camping Show Heads Mpls. This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You don’t have to wait until the snow has melted to start planning your perfect summer getaway.

The 49th Annual Minneapolis St. Paul RV, Vacation and Camping Show is at the Convention Center this weekend, filled exhibits dedicated to those who love the Great Outdoors.

The show will feature hundreds of 2017 class A, B and C motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheels, tent trailers and park models.

HOURS:

Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday: 10 am – 5 p.m.

TICKETS:

$12 for adults
$5 for kids 6-12
Free for kids 5 and under
The Good Sam Club members with an active membership card can get a maximum of 2 tickets for $6 each

For more information, visit: http://www.gsevents.com/shows/display.cfm?showID=72&showtypeid=1&src=335&sfid=77

