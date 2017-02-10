Suspended, Expelled Gopher Football Players Pass Deadline To Appeal

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The deadline to appeal the academic fate for six Gopher Football players is now up.
Four players were expelled, two were suspended for a year and four were cleared by a student panel last week.
This is after an alleged sexual assault incident from last September. A female student reported she was sexually attacked by several men in an off-campus apartment. The allegations ranged from those who had sexual contact with her to those who witnessed and encouraged it.
Two days of closed door hearings in front of a three-student panel determined if the punishment handed down by the University of Minnesota would stand.
The players who were either suspended or expelled had a week to notify the University if they would appeal the decision. After Friday, that deadline has officially passed.