Suspended, Expelled Gopher Football Players Pass Deadline To Appeal

February 10, 2017 8:24 PM
Filed Under: Gopher Football, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The deadline to appeal the academic fate for six Gopher Football players is now up.

Four players were expelled, two were suspended for a year and four were cleared by a student panel last week.

This is after an alleged sexual assault incident from last September. A female student reported she was sexually attacked by several men in an off-campus apartment. The allegations ranged from those who had sexual contact with her to those who witnessed and encouraged it.

Two days of closed door hearings in front of a three-student panel determined if the punishment handed down by the University of Minnesota would stand.

The players who were either suspended or expelled had a week to notify the University if they would appeal the decision. After Friday, that deadline has officially passed.

