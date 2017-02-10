Grammys: 2017 Grammy Nominees | Beyoncé Or Adele: Who Will Win? | Nominees With Minnesota Connections

Man Dies In Kitchen Fire 1 Day Before Birthday

February 10, 2017 12:39 PM
Filed Under: Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — A southern Minnesota man has died in a kitchen fire the day before his birthday.

Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy says 58-year-old Michael James Langan died in the house fire just outside of Austin on Thursday night.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Langan’s son, 19-year-old Dakota Langan, called 911. McCoy says firefighters and sheriff’s deputies arrived to see Dakota Langan trying to escape the fire through a bedroom window. Authorities broke more glass in the window and pulled him out.

The son was taken to Mayo Clinic-Austin with apparent smoke inhalation and minor injuries from trying to get out the window.

Friday would have been Michael Langan’s 59th birthday.

The Post-Bulletin reports the state fire marshal’s office is investigating.

