Police: Minn. Man Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting At Chicago’s Union Station

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota man and an Amtrak Police Officer were involved in a shooting Wednesday that occurred outside of Chicago’s Union Station.
According to the Chicago Police Department, an Amtrak Police Officer fired his gun, hitting 25-year-old Chad Robertson in the shoulder.
Robertson was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
Chicago police have not said what lead to the shooting, but did say cash and narcotics were recovered at the scene.
A statement released by members of Minneapolis and St. Paul chapters of the NAACP said Robertson was in Chicago on a one-hour layover after coming home from a family funeral in Memphis, Tenn.
The statement said, while on the layover Robertson and friends were approached by Chicago Amtrak police and a confrontation occurred. While trying to leave, Robertson forgot a bag and went back to return it.
The community members said it is unclear what happened leading up to the shooting, but said Robertson was unarmed and shot in the back.
Amtrak released a statement Wednesday night stating the Chicago Police Department is handling the investigation.
Charges are pending.
A press conference and rally are being held at 2 p.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Minneapolis.