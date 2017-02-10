Meet Britta, Our Pet Guest Of The Week

Every Friday on WCCO 4 News At Noon, we feature a special pet guest in need of a permanent home.
This week, Minneapolis Animal Care & Control brought over Britta, a young pit bull mix.
“She came to the Minneapolis Animal Care & Control as a stray,” the organization informed. “She can be timid at first, but loves treats and attention. Britta seems to know the command sit and should learn others easily with consistent training. We would recommend she go to a home with older children and she is still in puppy phase and can be a bit.”
For more information on Britta, click here.