Minnesota Group Mint Condition Nominated For Grammy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of musicians from Minnesota are up for a big award this weekend.

This is the group’s first Grammy nomination as a group, and they say they were shocked when they heard the news from fans. Their Christmas Album, titled “Healing Season,” was nominated for Best R&B Album.

Mint Condition has had hit singles in three different decades, but this is the group’s first Grammy nomination.

“We live a little bit, and then you put your life inside these melodies and harmonies and rhythm, so it’s always special,” Mint Condition drummer Stokley Williams said. “We know it when we are creating it and loving the process, and that whole thing, and it comes out and you’re like, ‘Wow!’ You hear it on the radio and we get to play it live, and it’s just an amazing feeling.”

This recognition is special to the band since the artist they credit with helping them find their voice, Prince, will be honored during the awards show.

“It’s a lot of things connecting here spiritually, which is really, really special,” Williams said.

Healing Season has special meaning as well.

“It fit what was going on at the time the record came out because we all needed healing,” bassist Ricky Kinchen said.

“Giving everyone something for the holidays and something for their spirit the rest of the year,” pianist Lawrence Waddell said.

Mint Condition says it’s the fans that keep them making music.

“It’s truly what we love to do — music,” guitarist Homer O’Dell said.

It is the music and their performance of that music that Mint Condition is known for. They’ve shared the stage with some of the biggest artists in the music industry: Prince; Stevie Wonder; Janet Jackson; and Earth Wind and Fire.

“I’m proud to be a part of something that has been so positive for so long,” Kinchen said.

Mint Condition recently received an incredible honor — their picture graces a wall inside the Smithsonian’s Museum of African-American History in Washington D.C.

The Grammy Awards are this Sunday night right here on WCCO at 7 p.m.

