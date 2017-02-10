AP: Full Moon, Eclipse, Comet Will Share Night Sky This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – You might want to break out your telescope this weekend. A full moon, eclipse and comet will share the sky Friday night into Saturday, The Associated Press reports.
The lunar eclipse will last for four hours, beginning around 4:30 CST and should be easily visible from most of the world, according to AP. The moon will not be fully blacked out.
Comet 45P will pass the Earth early Saturday morning. AP says the comet will glow green and be visible in the constellation Hercules. Comet 45P is about a mile across and comes around every five years.
For those stuck indoors or without telescopes, a live broadcast will be visible on the Slooh network.