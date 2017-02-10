Grammys: 2017 Grammy Nominees | Beyoncé Or Adele: Who Will Win? | Nominees With Minnesota Connections

AP: Full Moon, Eclipse, Comet Will Share Night Sky This Weekend

February 10, 2017 11:57 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – You might want to break out your telescope this weekend. A full moon, eclipse and comet will share the sky Friday night into Saturday, The Associated Press reports.

The lunar eclipse will last for four hours, beginning around 4:30 CST and should be easily visible from most of the world, according to AP. The moon will not be fully blacked out.

Comet 45P will pass the Earth early Saturday morning. AP says the comet will glow green and be visible in the constellation Hercules. Comet 45P is about a mile across and comes around every five years.

For those stuck indoors or without telescopes, a live broadcast will be visible on the Slooh network.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia