3 Troopers Awarded For Saving Man After Pursuit Ends In Fiery Crash

February 10, 2017 7:39 PM
Filed Under: State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three Minnesota state troopers were awarded Thursday for rescuing a driver whose vehicle caught fire when it rolled during a high-speed pursuit.

A dashcam video from May 23, shared during the State Patrol Awards Ceremony Thursday night, shows two troopers pulling a driver over. The driver then flees, leading the troopers on a chase on Interstate 94 westbound and briefly east on Interstate 694 before rolling on the exit ramp to East River Road.

When the troopers approach the vehicle, it catches fire. The driver tells troopers he is stuck in the burning vehicle. As they try to pull him out, a third trooper arrives to assist.

They were able to successfully pull the man from the vehicle, State Patrol said.

Troopers Taylor Carter, Scott Smith and Mike Lee were given the Meritorious Service Award for the incident. The crash occurred during Carter’s first shift after graduating from State Patrol Academy.

