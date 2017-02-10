Police: Man Arrested After Shooting Television Multiple Times

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud police say a man has been arrested after he shot a television set multiple times inside a residence Thursday evening.
According to police, officers responded at 9:59 p.m. to a report of shots fired at a residence on the 10 block of 20th Avenue South. When officers arrived, they determined that no one was injured.
Police say a man, identified as 36-year-old Willie Dumont White of St. Cloud, had become upset and shot a television set at the residence five times. He was not at the residence when officers arrived, but officers did recover a handgun – left at the scene – believed to be used in the incident.
At 3 a.m. Friday, investigating officers found the suspect’s vehicle on the 400 block of 14th Avenue North. White was located at a nearby residence and arrested without incident.
White is at the Stearns County Jail being held on multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, domestic assault and reckless discharge of a firearm. He also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.