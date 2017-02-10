Paparazzi & Limo Rides: Those With Special Needs Get Their ‘Night To Shine’

Grammys: 2017 Grammy Nominees | Beyoncé Or Adele: Who Will Win? | Nominees With Minnesota Connections

February 10, 2017 10:49 PM By Jennifer Mayerle
Filed Under: Jennifer Mayerle, St. Croix Lutheran, West St Paul

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities school gave hundreds a reason to shine at a unique prom held Friday night. St. Croix Lutheran hosted Night to Shine for people with special needs, thanks to a grant from the Tim Tebow Foundation.

From the moment guests arrive, they are treated like royalty.

All of the 200 honored quests are paired up with a buddy for the night. Most were student volunteers from St. Croix Lutheran.

The ladies were ushered through to hair and makeup. The guys enjoyed a shoeshine.
It got them ready to strike a pose for the paparazzi, and then for their big moment down the red carpet.

There were limo rides and lots of dancing.

Every moment, every detail and every memory made was special.

“It’s an opportunity to take people that are often on the fringes of society that perhaps don’t feel special enough and give them a very firm reminder and assurance that they are indeed very special,” St. Croix Lutheran co-organizer Lorna Kapanke said.

And everyone there was the king and queen of prom.

The guests ranged in age from 11 to 91. There were 380 Night to Shine proms held around the world Friday night with 75,000 guests and 150,000 volunteers. All were sponsored by Tim Tebow Foundation.

