St. Cloud Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Robbery Suspect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Cloud police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect of a robbery at a gas station Thursday night.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to a report of a robbery at a Super America located on the 700 block of 33rd Avenue North.
Upon arrival, officers learned a male wearing a hood and bandanna over his face entered the store, demanded money from the clerk and left with an undetermined amount of cash.
The clerk was the only person in the store and was not harmed.
Police said the suspect did not brandish a weapon, but kept his hand in his pocket as though he may have had one.
The suspect is described as being 5’10” tall with a slender build. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants and grey shoes.
Officers set up a perimeter and checked the area with a K9 but were unable to locate the suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-4412.