Minnesota Lawmakers Hope To End Viewing Coffins Tax

February 10, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Mark Dayton

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers want to end the state’s mysterious tax on using viewing coffins during funerals.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that caskets or urns are exempt from tax, but that “viewing coffins” used during a service can leave the bereaved with an unexpected tab.

Gov. Mark Dayton’s tax-cut proposal would change the law to make the caskets tax free. The change appears to have broad support so far.

The viewing casket is subject to the 6.875 percent state sales tax and any applicable local sales taxes. Minnesota Department of Revenue officials say it works out to about $70 tax on a $1,000 rental, and possibly more with local sales tax.

Department figures show the proposal would impact the state treasury by $340,000 to $440,000 annually over the next four years.

