Vikings Release Guards Brandon Fusco & Mike Harris

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are changing things up a bit on the offensive line after the unit struggled throughout the 2016 season.
On Friday, the team announced the release of 6-year veteran Brandon Fusco and 5-year veteran Mike Harris.
Fusco became a starter at right guard in 2012, made a switch to left guard in 2015, and played in most games over the years, but struggled significantly in the 2016 season.
Harris initially replaced Phil Loadholt in the 2014 season where he had five starts as right tackle. He then started all 16 games as a right guard in 2015, but missed all of the 2016 season with a non-football illness.
While the free agency period opens on March 9, both players can sign with other teams before or after the start of free agency.
Fusco thanked the Vikings on Twitter Friday.