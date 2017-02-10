Police: Woman Charged After 4-Month Old Tests Positive For Cocaine

February 10, 2017 7:48 AM
Filed Under: Austin, Austin Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman in southern Minnesota faces charges after police said three young children in her home tested positive for cocaine.

Officers were called to a home in Austin last Friday on a report that a 4-month old baby was having a seizure.

They found 34-year-old Takela Rogers holding the baby who appeared to be recovering from a seizure. There were two other children in the house.

Rogers is charged with endangering the children and drug possession.

A search of the home uncovered drugs including meth, marijuana and cocaine residue.

