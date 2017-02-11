‘Bikers Against Bullies’ Rally For Princeton High School Student

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Earlier this week, WCCO brought you the story of two Minnesota families in the middle of a fight with a school district after what they call a clear case of bullying was caught on camera.
Aaliyah Carlsen says she was bullied by a classmate at a Millaca apartment by a girl from her school.
It all started after Aaliyah says she stuck up for a friend in the hallway 10 days earlier.
For more than two hours, the freshman from Princeton High School was locked inside an apartment, while a senior kept forcing her to fight.
Many clips of the incident were posted on social media as kids sat by and watched.
Saturday, the group Bikers Against Bullies held a rally for Aaliyah and her friend.
The nonprofit is committed to promoting awareness and building a support system for victims of bullying.
“You’re not alone. You have people that love you, people that care about you and that’s why we’re here,” said Greg Carson of Syd’s Angels. “We will always be here, we will always pursue, we will always be watching.”
The Mille Lacs County Attorney is reviewing Aaliyah’s case for possible criminal charges.