Sheriff: Car Breaks Through Lake Minnetonka Ice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another vehicle has gone through the ice on Lake Minnetonka for the second time in just two days.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s office says they were dispatched to Wayzata Bay at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday after someone noticed a sedan in the lake.
Water patrol deputies had to dive in the icy bay to check for any passengers. Sheriff Rich Stanek says they eventually tracked down the car’s owner, who confirmed that everyone in the vehicle got out safely with no injuries.
Stanek says the car was removed at the owner’s expense.
A truck went through the ice Friday night on Gray’s Bay. The driver was also no injured in the accident.
The sheriff’s office reminds drivers that icy bodies of water are never completely safe to drive on.
Click here for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ ice safety site.
