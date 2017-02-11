Temporary Memorial For Philando Castile Unveiled In Falcon Heights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new memorial is planned near the spot where Philando Castile was shot and killed.

The day after Philando Castile died, hundreds of people began leaving flowers, candles and cards near the spot where he was killed in Falcon Heights.

Saturday, his mother, Valeria Castile, was on hand to unveil a stand-in memorial that will serve as a placeholder until money is raised to place a permanent marker at the site.

Dozens of people from different community groups, as well as people who knew Philando, spoke about the importance of remembering what happened July 6, 2016, near the intersection of Larpenteur and Fry.

Valeria Castile says she is honored that so many people continue to fight for justice for Philando.

“I’m really humbled and grateful that the community has come out in solidarity to support my son. Yes, it’s really wonderful. We got a lot of good people out here that really support him,” she said.

There is an inscription on the memorial that Valeria Castile wrote in honor of her son.

She hopes money is raised to put a permanent memorial there soon.

Valeria Castile encouraged the crowd to continue to fight for justice for Philando but do so in a peaceful manner.