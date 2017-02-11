Cozy Up With Your Valentine At Nicollet Island Inn’s ‘Sweetheart Tea’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The idea of “afternoon tea” comes with a lot of history, and it may even seem a little stuffy to most of us.
But one spot in Minneapolis is looking to change that.
Nicollet Island Inn is putting on what they call “Sweetheart Tea” in celebration of Valentine’s Day.
There are still a few seats available for this weekend’s service, but they recommend people call ahead to reserve.
Click here to see Nicollet Island Inn’s schedule. The inn’s next event is planned for mid-March, when the theme will be “Springtime Tea in Paris.”