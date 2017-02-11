Warm Weather Means Winter Water Skiing In Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People across the Twin Cities took advantage of the winter warm-up Saturday.

Runners downtown participated in Cupid’s Undie Run. It takes place every February when runners strip down to — you guessed it — their underwear and run a mile to raise money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

Anything for a good cause.

Most people took more traditional ways to enjoy the weather. But one group decided it was warm enough to hit the water.

It’s a busy day on the slopes at Hyland Hills.

“People love skiing in the warm temps it’s nice to go out without a jacket for once,” a Hyland Hills official said.

Downhill skiing and snowboarding kept families busy during the warm spell.

But it wasn’t just skiing on the snow we found Saturday.

“Just enjoying the weather. Water skiing,” Paul Snell of Shakopee said.

That’s right — water skiing on a 40 degree day in winter.

“Good exercise. Keeps us in shape, that’s for sure. And just the fun of getting out and skiing with the friends,” Snell said.

Friends Snell and Jim McCann met through water skiing, which they’ve both been doing for over 30 years.

They try to water ski on the Mississippi in the wintertime at least once a month.

“You actually get hot wearing this because you stay dry underneath so when you’re out skiing you’re working up a sweat,” McCann, of Coon Rapids, said.

They do have to dodge the occasional floating ice in the water, but they’re up for the challenge.

“Something different rather than sitting inside. it’s nice to be out enjoying the weather,” Snell said.

Only in Minnesota, where if winter isn’t your thing, you can hope the warmer temperatures mean it’s all downhill from here.

The warmth and lack of snow isn’t good for everyone. Obviously snowplow services aren’t getting much business.

The Minnesota Arboretum also had to close their ski trails due to poor conditions as they’re waiting for more snow to stick.