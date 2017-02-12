Grammys: 2017 Grammy Nominees | Beyoncé Or Adele: Who Will Win? | Nominees With Minnesota Connections

4 Things To Know: North Korea, Putin & Thin Ice

February 12, 2017 10:25 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Number One: North Korea Missile

The prime minister of Japan says North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile was intolerable.

He made that statement in Florida with President Donald Trump.

The president said the United States stands behind Japan “100 percent.”

Number Two: Putin Ready To Meet With Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he’s ready for a face-to-face meeting with President Trump.

He made the comments during a visit with the president of Slovenia, the birthplace of first lady Melania Trump.

Putin says he hopes to try to restore U.S.-Russia relations, but added that both sides must be committed.

Putin says he’s open to having the meeting in Slovenia’s capital.

Number Three: WWII Bomb Found In Greece

A 500-pound unexploded World War Two bomb has been found in Greece.

About 75,000 people are being evacuated. The bomb was dropped during an air raid in the 1940s.

The bomb was found during work to expand storage tanks under a gas station.

Number Four: Cars Through The Ice

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol says warm weather and deteriorating ice conditions have resulted in several vehicles going through the ice in the past week and a half.

One car went through the ice Saturady in Wayzata Bay. On Friday, a truck broke through the ice on Gray’s Bay.

No one was hurt in either of these two Lake Minnetonka incidents.

