2 NDSU Students Killed In Northern Minnesota Crash

February 12, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Crash, Fargo, Fatal Crash, North Dakota, North Dakota State University

GLYNDON, Minn. (AP) — Two North Dakota State University students have died and a third is injured after a crash on a snowy and icy interstate in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 18-year-old Danie Thomssen of Fargo, and 19-year-old Carson Roney of Oakes were killed in the crash that happened about 10 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 near Glyndon, in Minnesota’s Clay County.

Authorities say Thomssen was driving when the Chevy Cobalt lost control and slid into a guard rail in the median. Another passenger, 18-year-old Haley Visto of Oakes, was injured.

The state patrol says all three were wearing seat belts.

The Star Tribune reports that all three were sophomores at NDSU. Roney and Thomssen were both biology majors. Roney was studying to become a doctor.

