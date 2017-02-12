Amid Winter Warm-Up, Sheriff Warns Of Thin Ice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is warning lake goers to use caution when going out on the ice.

There have already been six vehicles, snowmobiles, and ATVs that have gone through the ice on Hennepin County waters this season. That’s more than the five total that went through last winter.

“The ice is never 100 percent safe,” Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek said.

Two vehicles went through the ice just a day apart over the weekend. A car went through Wayzata Bay Saturday morning, while a truck also went into Gray’s Bay Friday night.

“Anywhere you have open water you’re going to have thin ice,” Nate Davidow, from Minnetonka, said.

Davidow walked to his fishing hole on Gray’s Bay Sunday, pulling his fishing gear in a sled. He said driving wasn’t worth the risk.

“Not when it’s this warm no,” Davidow said. “Especially in Gray’s [Bay] because you have the channel right there.”

Channels and shorelines are the most dangerous areas, according to HCSO. With the warm weather expected to continue through the week, authorities are concerned the ice will continue to deteriorate.

“You’ve got to be aware of your surroundings,” Sheriff Stanek said. “Be careful about what you’re doing and think about it.”

That means checking ice conditions and having safety equipment like ice picks and a rope with you out on the ice.