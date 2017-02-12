Talking Points: Bipartisanship & Russian Sanctions

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While much of the opposition to President Donald Trump’s policies appears to be divided along party lines – one area of opposition is drawing bipartisan support.
There is growing concern from leaders of both parties that the president may try to roll back sanctions against Russia imposed by President Barack Obama because of evidence that Russia and President Vladimir Putin were involved in an active campaign to interfere with the U.S. elections.
Meanwhile, Trump continues to move quickly to implement campaign promises. The latest involves a crackdown and arrests of undocumented workers in a number of states.
Democrats, who are in the minority in Congress, have tried unsuccessfully to block the president’s policies, as well as his cabinet nominees.
But when it comes to Russia and the president’s indication that he may soften U.S. sanctions, the pushback is also coming from Republicans, led by Sen. John McCain.
In late December, McCain traveled to the Balkan states and Crimea with a delegation, including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
“It’s so good to have leaders like Sen. McCain and Sen. Lindsey Graham standing with me,” Klobuchar said on WCCO Sunday Morning. “We put forward a bill on expanded sanctions and continue to ask for more investigation into what happened.”
A bipartisan group of senators led by Florida’s Marco Rubio has introduced legislation that would force the president to consult with Congress before taking any steps to relieve Russian sanctions.