Truck Crashes Into Home, Injures Man In Recliner

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — One person who was sitting at home in a recliner is injured after a pickup truck smashed into a house in Moorhead.
The person was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.
According to WDAY, the Moorhead Fire Department says the incident happened about 1:30 p.m. Sunday when a medical condition caused the driver of the pickup truck to lose consciousness.
The driver and passenger weren’t injured.
Damage to the house is estimated around $30,000.
