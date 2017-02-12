Grammys: 2017 Grammy Nominees | Beyoncé Or Adele: Who Will Win? | Nominees With Minnesota Connections

Truck Crashes Into Home, Injures Man In Recliner

February 12, 2017 5:34 PM

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — One person who was sitting at home in a recliner is injured after a pickup truck smashed into a house in Moorhead.

The person was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

According to WDAY, the Moorhead Fire Department says the incident happened about 1:30 p.m. Sunday when a medical condition caused the driver of the pickup truck to lose consciousness.

The driver and passenger weren’t injured.

Damage to the house is estimated around $30,000.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia