Water Outage Reported In Blaine For 2nd Time This Year

February 12, 2017 6:02 PM
Filed Under: Blaine, Tom Ryan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Blaine is once again experiencing problems with its water supply.

Residents complained on social media of having no or very little water Sunday afternoon. The city confirmed the problems in a tweet.

The city has already had problems with its water this year. The water shut off last month for hours, and when service finally returned, officials told residents for 24 hours to boil any water before use to make sure it was safe to consume.

In an interview with WCCO Radio, Blaine mayor Tom Ryan said he was at City Hall working to solve the problem.

