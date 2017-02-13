4 Things To Know: Trump’s Turmoil, Canine Competition & More

February 13, 2017 8:49 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Monday, Feb. 13. They include an evacuation in California, and some adjusted ticket prices for family vacations.

Flynn’s Job May Be In Jeopardy

President Donald Trump meets with Canada’s Prime Minister at the White House amid growing turmoil within his inner circle. CBS News has learned National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s job is in jeopardy after he reportedly misled senior administration officials about his discussion of sanctions with a Russian envoy.

Evacuation In Northern California

Officials in Northern California are keeping a close eye on an emergency developing near the nation’s tallest dam. Nearly 200,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes because an emergency spillway at the Lake Oroville Dam was in danger of failing. Water continues to burst through the eroded spillway prompting fears of massive floods.

Ticket Prices Go Up For Disney Theme Parks

You’ll have to set aside a little more dough to enjoy “the happiest place on earth.” Disney is upping its ticket prices. Single-day passes to the Magic Kingdom will cost up to an extra $5. You’ll have to pay nearly $900 for annual passes to Disney World in Florida. And premium parking will set you back $5, so the best parking spots will cost $40.

Dogs Compete For ‘Best In Show’

The world’s most expensive, well-groomed and well-trained dogs will compete for top honors. The Westminster Dog Show kicks off in New York City Monday. It’ll feature more than 3,000 dogs, including three new breeds. This is the event’s 141st year.

