Best Bagels And Lox In Minnesota

By Cortney Mohnk Lox and a schmear of cream cheese has been a Sunday morning staple for many. If you’ve never tried lox (which is a fillet of brined salmon) and you indulge in it atop a delicious bagel with all the fixings, it becomes a sublime sandwich that you’ll soon be on the hunt for in every deli you pass. Whether you are a hard-core lox fan or a newbie whose interest is now peaked, there’s no need to scour any further looking for the best lox around. Here are five Minnesota eateries that have great bagels and lox worth trying.

Common Roots Café

2558 Lyndale Ave. S.

Minneapolis, MN 55405

(612) 871-2360

www.commonrootscafe.com This popular Twin Cities delicatessen sources local and organic ingredients for their freshly made menu offerings. The lox bagel remains a classic among loyal regulars who come for the tasty cured salmon with the traditional toppings. Common Roots has made a name for itself, not only with their food but also with their welcoming vibe. The restaurant created signage to embrace Muslims, refugees, immigrants and other customers that states, “Hate has no business here”.

Tandem Bagels

317 Division St. S.

Northfield, MN 55057

(507) 720-6533

www.tandembagels.com The steady amount of bagel fans at this small-town hangout will attest that not all great bagels are made in the big cities. Northfield residents and out-of-towners alike enjoy the bicycle-themed specialty sandwiches here, including the ‘Bike Lox’. On a made-from-scratch bagel, you’ll find smooth cream cheese topped with a fillet of lox, red onion, juicy tomato and pickled capers. Take your top-notch lox bagel to go, dine-in or impress a group by having Tandem Bagels cater for you. You’ll also find this bagelry located in Mankato as well.

Mort’s Deli

525 Winnetka Ave. N.

Golden Valley, MN 55427

(763) 544-2900

www.morts-deli.com Mort’s touts themselves as being a true Jewish deli that is straight-up New York style. Mort’s menu offerings stay true to their claim including with their lox platter. It is a feast upon a pumpernickel bagel. Piled high upon it, you’ll find salmon, egg, Boursin cheese, tomato, cucumber and red onion. This delish dish is not the only one with lox on the menu. Mort’s also features a tasty lox omelette and frittata. Related: Best Craft Coffee Spots In Minnesota

St. Paul Bagelry

1702 Lexington Ave. N.

Roseville, MN 55113

(651) 488-1700

www.stpaulbagelry.com Seriously good bagels make this sandwich a must-try for lox lovers. No matter if you try it on onion, pumpernickel or a plain bagel, the scrumptious smoked salmon along with caper, tomato and red onion is satisfying. The St. Paul Bagelry also has unique drink options to go along with your sandwich. The specialty smoothies and coffees, including the Koko Loco Mocha with chocolate and coconut, are something to return for.