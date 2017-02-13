DPS: Email Scam Reported In Blue Earth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in southern Minnesota are warning residents about an email scam.
The Blue Earth Police Department has received reports of residents getting an email from the Department of Motor Vehicles asking the recipient to pay a traffic violation citation.
The email includes a link to pay the violation and tells recipients they need to pay within 72 hours.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is instructing people not to click the link. The department said citations are issued in person or through the mail, not email, and Minnesota courts collect any fines, not Driver and Vehicle Services.
Please contact law enforcement if you encounter this scam.