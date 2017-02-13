Patrol: Man Arrested For DWI After Driving Electric Bike Into Pickup

February 13, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: Crash, DWI, New London

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was arrested for DWI in central Minnesota last month after authorities say he drove his electric bike head-on into a pickup with a snowplow blade on the front.

The State Patrol said the crash happened Jan. 24 on First Avenue Northeast in New London. The man fled the scene after colliding with the pickup.

Troopers found the man and arrested him a short time later.

In a Facebook post, the State Patrol suggested that the incident be filed under “Ouch, that will leave a mark.”

The man’s injuries were not described.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia