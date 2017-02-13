Patrol: Man Arrested For DWI After Driving Electric Bike Into Pickup

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was arrested for DWI in central Minnesota last month after authorities say he drove his electric bike head-on into a pickup with a snowplow blade on the front.
The State Patrol said the crash happened Jan. 24 on First Avenue Northeast in New London. The man fled the scene after colliding with the pickup.
Troopers found the man and arrested him a short time later.
In a Facebook post, the State Patrol suggested that the incident be filed under “Ouch, that will leave a mark.”
The man’s injuries were not described.