Sheriff: SUV Goes Through Ice At Long Lake, 78-Year-Old Survives

February 13, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: Kandiyohi County, Long Lake, Thin Ice, Willmar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 78-year-old Willmar man is uninjured after his car broke through the ice in Long Lake Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, a 2008 Saturn SUV went through the ice at 5:05 p.m. on the northeast portion of Long Lake. The vehicle used the lake access off of Long Lake Road and headed west towards the point north of Decathalon Drive, and went through the ice near the point.

The driver, identified as 78-year-old Gayne Stone of Willmar, was able to get out of the vehicle. He was assisted to shore by a party who was out on the ice and witnessed the incident.

Stone was not injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia